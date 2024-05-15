McLaren Racing: How Spending Rules Slow Sustainability in F1

A five-point plan

The report reveals that McLaren Racing’s sustainability strategy is guided by five key principles:

Adopting a data-first approach to establish credibility and transparency

The report says: “To set the standard, we need to be credible. That’s why our approach is rooted in data, and why we’ve invested resources into improving how we track, store and measure our sustainability data.

“However, in the same way you couldn’t mark your own coursework at school, we can’t just trust that we’re moving in the right direction without having our work checked.

“To this end, we’ve had our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint assured by the Carbon Trust for the second year in a row, ensuring we’re equipped with the right insights to make decisions.”

Controlling the controllable and influencing wider change

The report says: “We're not only taking steps to influence issues outside of our control but also working harder than ever to drive what is within our control.

“We now use renewable electricity in all our sites, and we’ve installed a HVO biofuel tank at the McLaren Technology Centre, which will reduce emissions of outbound journeys by up to 90% compared to regular road diesel.

“Where possible, we send our freight by sea rather than air, which in 2023 saved 97% of emissions per kilo and has avoided a total of 1,215 tCO2e since 2021.”

Building a legacy with the Climate Contribution Programme

The report says: “Greenwashing has understandably led to scepticism when it comes to climate projects - it’s now more important than ever for companies, like ourselves, to use our platforms for genuine good, to accelerate progress and thoroughly consider the reasons behind a project beyond how it looks.

Reducing our emissions alone isn’t going to be nearly enough, and that’s why, in 2023, we launched the Climate Contribution Programme, which will allow us to contribute to projects we truly believe in.

A circular economy brings significant innovation opportunities

The report says: “Our long-term circular F1 car project has continued since the release of our last Sustainability Report, but we’ve also made inroads in other areas as we work towards a more circular economy.

“In 2023, we decreased our hazardous recycled waste by 80% by upgrading our machinery and reducing our use of coolant and cutting oil. We also use soluble oil and water to clean and maintain our machines, and our electronics waste is now refurbished, redeployed or reused.

“As part of our Circular F1 Car project, we worked to develop our understanding and use of data. This allows us to trace the journey of the materials we use - equivalent to 550 F1 cars in weight across a season - from extraction through their use phase all the way to disposal.”

Making diversity, equity and inclusion central to our identity

The report says: “By 2030, we want 40% of our team to be made up of people from underrepresented groups, which includes women, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, neurodivergence, the LGBTQ+ community and those from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Last year, 45% of new starters and 29% of our team overall, came from underrepresented backgrounds. Twenty per cent of our team, and 31% of our early careers’ population, are now female.”

