Orange’s 5G Network Drives Olympic Sustainability

The 2024 Paris Olympics might be behind us, but the Paralympics are just around the corner.

As we look forward to these events, it's clear that the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are setting new standards for sustainability.

With a host of innovative energy solutions and sustainable practices including using existing buildings, hydrogen-powered transport and real-time energy monitoring, Paris 2024 has emerged as a shining example of how large-scale events can minimise environmental impact and champion a greener future.