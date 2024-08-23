Orange’s 5G Network Drives Olympic Sustainability
The 2024 Paris Olympics might be behind us, but the Paralympics are just around the corner.
As we look forward to these events, it's clear that the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are setting new standards for sustainability.
With a host of innovative energy solutions and sustainable practices including using existing buildings, hydrogen-powered transport and real-time energy monitoring, Paris 2024 has emerged as a shining example of how large-scale events can minimise environmental impact and champion a greener future.
How Orange is powering sustainability with 5G
French telecommunications giant Orange plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless connectivity whilst making the event more energy efficient and sustainable.
As the official 5G provider for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Orange has extended access to its 5G network to all its 4G customers, both consumer and business, at no extra cost from the 3rd of June to the 8th of September.
This initiative not only enhances the user experience but also underscores Orange’s commitment to sustainability.
According to Orange’s research, 5G technology has the potential to dramatically reduce energy consumption compared to 4G.
At launch, 5G could cut network energy usage by half per gigabyte (GB) of data traffic, and by 2030, this could reduce 20 times.
“With Orange 5G, customers will benefit from a faster and more reliable mobile network,” the company states, adding that “5G is 10 times more energy efficient than previous technologies and will help relieve congestion on the 4G network in the busiest locations.”
Orange’s sustainability efforts
Orange’s efforts to boost energy efficiency aren’t confined to the Olympic Games.
Since late 2022, the company has implemented measures to reduce its energy consumption across its European operations, demonstrating a firm commitment to addressing sustainability concerns.
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Orange’s Deputy CEO for Europe, says: “With a solid baseline in energy efficiency actions, we will reinforce our ambitions in reducing energy consumption while also continuing to provide top connectivity to our customers.”
“In today’s increasingly digital world, our networks and services have become a critical element of our society and economies. However, we also believe that we have a duty to minimise our impact on the planet.
“We are determined to continue to find creative ways to improve our energy consumption efficiency and encourage sobriety, while ensuring the resilience of our network and sites.”
How mobile networks can be sustainable
Telecom operators like Orange are increasingly prioritising energy efficiency in response to the global call for action on climate change.
Following the 2015 Paris Agreement, the telecom industry, which accounts for 2-3% of global energy consumption, has felt the pressure to reduce its carbon footprint.
According to McKinsey, companies can achieve up to 30% savings in energy costs by adopting a comprehensive approach that includes technology solutions, site and equipment optimisation, and operational changes.
Orange is fully aligned with this approach. The company highlights five key areas where telcos can focus their efforts to drive greener outcomes:
- Radio access network (RAN): RAN accounts for 70% of a telecom company’s energy use and is the largest electricity consumer for mobile operators.
- Replacing copper with fibre: Fibre-optic cables, made from abundant silicon dioxide, are much more environmentally friendly than copper, which causes significant environmental harm during extraction.
- Transitioning to 5G: Phasing out older 3G networks can lead to a 15% reduction in energy consumption, making way for more efficient technologies.
- Reducing Scope 3 emissions: Telecom companies can require their suppliers to demonstrate carbon neutrality or strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments when bidding for contracts.
- Optimising data centres: Artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly reduce energy use in data centres. For example, Google has reported energy savings of 30% in its data centres through AI applications.
