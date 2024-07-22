Alibaba: How can Future Olympics be More Sustainable?

More than 15 million spectators are expected to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the country’s first time hosting in 100 years.

Each of these spectators will travel, many internationally, to see the next Olympians compete for glory.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee and International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been working since 2017 to limit the Games’ environmental impact, setting up free public transport for spectators and using existing venues to prevent construction emissions where possible.