P&G: Bio-AI for Enhanced Cold Water Cleaning

Procter & Gamble (P&G) produces a wide range of care and hygiene products from beauty and grooming to fabric and home care.

Ariel, Tide and Downy are just a few of the company’s recognisable brands serving more than five billion consumers.

P&G aims to reach net zero emissions across its supply chain and operations by 2040.

As part of this mission, P&G has announced a partnership with bio-AI start-up Basecamp Research to improve cold wash laundry performance.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Basecamp Research on this initiative, working together to develop new solutions by combining their unique view of nature and AI capability with our extensive innovation mastery to deliver a superior consumer experience,” says Dr Philip Souter OBE, Senior Director of Laundry Research and Development at P&G.