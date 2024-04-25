Walmart and Tide Campaign: Why Cold-Water Laundry is Best

Walmart has announced a joint campaign with Procter & Gamble’s Tide to encourage consumers to adopt cold water washing as a new eco-friendly standard.

The campaign is one of a number of sustainability initiatives launched or promoted on Earth Day by Walmart.

The multinational company says it is “always seeking opportunities to support supplier efforts to advance sustainability – especially when they help advance our purpose of helping people save money and live better”.

Why leave washing in the cold?

The joint campaign will highlight Tide's key benefits, including how washing laundry in cold water can help customers save up to US$150 a year on energy bills, while saving up to 90% of the energy used compared to hot water.

The collaboration will feature in-store demos and other opportunities to highlight the benefits of cold water washing.

The campaign also supports Tide's goal to turn 75% of laundry loads in North America to cold water washing by 2030, which would avoid 27 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Procter & Gamble says every load washed in cold saves enough electricity to power the average American home for over an hour.