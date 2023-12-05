Sustainability LIVE Net Zero welcome’s P&G’s Virginie Helias

The company was founded in 1837 by two brothers-in-law, William Procter and James Gamble, and has evolved from candle-making and soaps to become host to many of the world’s leading brand names: Pantene, Pampers, Ariel, Gillette, Oral-B…the list goes on.

While the business itself needs little introduction, and we previously highlighted the expertise of Helias herself, what can we expect from her session at the hybrid sustainability conference?

P&G aligns with the sustainability challenge

Through the company’s Ambition 2030 it supports areas of climate, waste, water, and natural development—all in aid of protecting the planet and its people, and generally just improving life on earth through its supply chain and operations.

As a consumer products business, the company is naturally associated with the climate crisis for a number of reasons, namely the extent of its supply chain activities and the wasteful nature of consumer goods. In terms of net-zero emissions, though, P&G put its strategy out there in September 2021 when it declared its target to cut all emissions by 2040, which requires the business to address materials from raw to retailer. To achieve this, the business adopts the teachings of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to fully visualise the extent of its carbon emissions, produce measurable results, and charge forward with new initiatives.

