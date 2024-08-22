Patagonia, Unilever & Danone: How are B Corps ESG Leaders?
Established in 2006, B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet.
Driven by its purpose is to redefine success in the economy, it is building a community of engaged businesses, known as B Corps, united by B Labs across the globe — forming the B Global Network — including Australia, East Africa and mainland Europe, as well as North and South America.
The B in the names refers to benefit, to highlight the benefit that these organisations bring to workers, the community and the environment.
How does a company become a B Corp?
There are now more than 8,800 B Corps in 97 countries, covering 162 industries.
Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.
Some of the largest include:
- Alpro
- Aspen Medical
- Aveda
- Banque de Luxembourg
- Baringa Partners LLP
- Couttes & Company
- Danone UK, North America and Canada
- Erewhon
- FatFace
- Guardian Media Group
- L’Occitane Group
- Nespresso
- Nestlé Health Science US
- Patagonia
- Sanpellegrino
- The White Company
- Triodos Bank
- Unilever ANZ
The B Corp Community is a global movement of businesses that provide leadership by demonstrating their commitment to people and the planet.
“Our work is not just about setting standards or certifying companies — it's about catalysing a shift in mindset and behaviour, challenging the status quo and building a more inclusive and sustainable economy for all,” says Clay Brown, Co-Lead Executive of B Lab.
“I'm confident we can make meaningful strides toward creating a better world through business.”
- Purpose: B Corps are driven by a mission that goes beyond profit. They are committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment, often incorporating social and environmental goals into their business models.
- Accountability: B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders—not just shareholders. This includes employees, customers, suppliers, the community and the environment.
- Transparency: B Corps must be transparent about their business practices. They are required to publish a public report that evaluates their overall social and environmental performance against B Lab’s standards.
- Certification Process: To become a certified B Corp, a company must complete the B Impact Assessment, which covers areas like governance, workers, community, environment and customers. They must score a minimum of 80 out of 200 points to qualify and are re-evaluated every three years.
“Business is part of the problem and must be part of the solution,” Clay adds. “At B Lab, we aim to support the transition to an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Achieving economic system change requires a fundamental shift in the principles governing how goods and services are produced, distributed, and consumed within society.
“We recognise that we are part of a broader ecosystem, alongside organisations like Fair Trade, collectively working to reshape business practices.
“Our goal extends beyond merely increasing the number of certified companies or products, we aim to demonstrate the feasibility of a new business paradigm — one prioritising people and the planet over profit.
“It's a privilege and a daily motivation to contribute to this mission.”
Spotlight on: Patagonia
Patagonia is often hailed as one of the most sustainable companies on the planet — and for good reason.
The outdoor apparel company stands as a progressive and innovative leader in the fashion industry, with a business model that revolves around making quality items that withstand the test of time.
In January 2012, Patagonia became the first Californian company to sign up for B Certification.
“Patagonia is trying to build a company that could last 100 years,” said founder Yvon Chouinard on the day Patagonia signed up. “Benefit corporation legislation creates the legal framework to enable mission-driven companies like Patagonia to stay mission-driven through succession, capital raises and even changes in ownership, by institutionalising the values, culture, processes and high standards put in place by founding entrepreneurs.”
To become a B Corp, a company has to score more than 80 in the B Assessment. In 2011, the company’s first score was 107.3 and it has continued to rise — most recently achieving an impressive score of 166, more than double the requirement.
This score is thanks to Patagonia’s offer of a diverse range of premium clothing, including moisture-wicking tees and water-repellent hiking shorts, all of which perform well while having a minimal impact on the environment. Patagonia’s unwavering commitment to utilising 98% recycled materials and its transparent approach to addressing environmental concerns demonstrate its genuine concern for the planet's wellbeing.
Patagonia’s clothing and gear reflect its dedication to sustainability through its use of FairTrade Certified, organic cotton and recycled materials. This commitment makes it the number one choice for outdoor enthusiasts who prioritise long-lasting and eco-friendly options.
The new B Corp fest
B Lab UK, the UK chapter of the B Lab global organisation, has launched a hybrid event. Louder Than Words: The B Corp Festival will take place across the city of Oxford on 10 and 11 September 2024 in a bid to unite British B Corps.
The UK B Corp community is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with more than 2,000 businesses spanning every size, sector and corner of the UK — a figure that’s doubled in just 18 months.
“Speaking on behalf of the team at B Lab UK, we are thrilled to announce the full agenda for Louder Than Words this autumn,” says Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK and Campaign Director of the Better Business Act.
“It will be an event that showcases the very best of British business, with a whole host of brilliant speakers and businesses exploring the role that business can play in ensuring our world is one where society and the natural environment can thrive.
“Louder Than Words is all about putting these ideas into action and tackling the issues that matter. You don’t want to miss it.”
At the event, B Corps and friends of the movement will share their perspectives on business as a force for good through more than 50 fringe agenda sessions spread across the city. The Guardian will focus on how to tell sustainability stories with integrity, Patagonia on how to help protect wild salmon and The Living Wage Foundation on what’s next for good work in the UK.
