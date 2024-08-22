Patagonia, Unilever & Danone: How are B Corps ESG Leaders?

Established in 2006, B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet.

Driven by its purpose is to redefine success in the economy, it is building a community of engaged businesses, known as B Corps, united by B Labs across the globe — forming the B Global Network — including Australia, East Africa and mainland Europe, as well as North and South America.

The B in the names refers to benefit, to highlight the benefit that these organisations bring to workers, the community and the environment.

How does a company become a B Corp?

There are now more than 8,800 B Corps in 97 countries, covering 162 industries.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Some of the largest include: