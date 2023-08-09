Benefit Corporations – otherwise known as B Corps – are businesses that seek to balance profit with social and environmental responsibility.

To become a B Corp, businesses must undergo rigorous assessments by the non-profit organisation B Lab, to ensure the highest sustainable standards are met and to encourage businesses to become ‘forces for good’.

Typically, businesses that become B Corps are purpose-driven, aiming to create a positive impact on society and the environment while also adhering to the "triple bottom line".

B Corps are required to publish an annual B Impact Report, to ensure each business is as transparent as possible when disclosing their social and environmental performance to the public.

Sustainability Magazine has listed the top 10 coolest B Corps, which are changing the world for the better, while also driving meaningful change.

CEO: Everette Taylor

Headquarters: New York, US

As the world’s largest funding community for creative projects, Kickstarter covers startups from all sectors, spanning films, restaurants, music, technology, and many more. Since launching in 2009, Kickstarter has welcomed pledges from 7.5 million people, totalling US$1.5b, funding more than 75,000 creative projects. As an independent company based in Brooklyn, New York, Kickstarter is on a mission to make the world a better place by bringing creative projects to life.