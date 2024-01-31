B Corps Bring Purpose and Profit for Sustainable Business

We have unsettling news. Having been led to believe that financial success and doing good were mutually exclusive, it seems Certified B Corporations (or B Corps) are turning that established perception on its head.

Now, you can have it all, with B Corps outperforming other businesses when it comes to revenue, growth, stability, resilience, and (importantly) doing good at the same time when it comes to sustainability.

B Corps have always put purpose before profit, and that makes them attractive to their customers, local communities, and suppliers – not to mention their workers and potential investors.

But now, it seems being B Corp is also good for the bottom line.

B Lab is the nonprofit network that powers the B Corp movement, and while these findings have come from B Lab’s own white paper entitled Financial Performance and Resilience of B Corps, data was sourced from hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world who have taken the B Impact Assessment – a digital tool that can help measure, manage, and improve positive impact performance.

As such, the data is compelling, especially during times of economic disruption, such as the coronavirus pandemic.



From 2019 to 2021, B Corps were more likely to grow their revenue and their headcounts, and they were more resilient – with 95% remaining in business in 2023 compared to 88% of non B Corp businesses. And while it takes considerable time and effort to achieve B Corp status, it tends to have a neutral or even positive financial impact.

“There's a financial health and resilience associated with being B Corp Certified,” Joachim Krapels, B Lab Global's Director of Insights, and Coordinator Strategy & B Corp Movement Department, tells Sustainability magazine.

“When you care about the products and services you deliver, that’s how to create impact.”