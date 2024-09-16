Pineapple Partnerships: Collaboration Drives Sustainability

Decarbonising the built environment

The built environment, responsible for a significant portion of global emissions, exemplifies the potential of partnerships to catalyse transformation.

In the UK, where approximately 87% of offices have medium or poor energy efficiency ratings, the need for rapid improvement is clear.

The Pineapple CoRE consortium, bringing together industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Signify, aims to simplify the decarbonisation process for commercial real estate owners.

The approach not only makes retrofitting more accessible but also accelerates the pace of decarbonisation, reducing credit risk for banks with significant exposure to the real estate sector. The consortium's goal is ambitious – to retrofit more than 500 million square feet of commercial space by 2028, demonstrating the scalable impact of well-structured partnerships.

In the social housing sector, similar collaborative efforts are underway. The Pineapple Homes consortium, involving Places for People, NatWest and British Gas, is piloting an alternative financial model to expedite the retrofit of thousands of homes.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director for Net Zero at British Gas, says: "As part of our ambition to energise a greener fairer future, we are committed to helping households to decarbonise in a way that is simple and affordable.