Prada Group and UNESCO Partner for Ocean Education

Oceans are home to around 15% of all species on Earth and generate more than half of the planet’s oxygen.

More than three billion people’s livelihoods depend on the ocean economy, including fisheries, aquaculture and shipping.

Climate change is severely impacting these vital habitats. Ocean warming has doubled in rate and around 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans each year.

Ocean literacy enables people to make educated decisions that can positively impact ocean health.

Luxury fashion company Prada Group is working in partnership with UNESCO to increase ocean literacy through a programme called SEA BEYOND.

The project has now expanded to bring a SEA BEYOND Ideas Box to Naples, Italy where the Mediterranean Sea has significant cultural importance.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Prada Group, says: “We are proud that SEA BEYOND has supported Biblioteche Senza Frontiere in creating the first SEA BEYOND Ideas Box, which will enable children to gain the knowledge required to become well-informed adults who are conscious of the future.”