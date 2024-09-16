Prada Group and UNESCO Partner for Ocean Education
Oceans are home to around 15% of all species on Earth and generate more than half of the planet’s oxygen.
More than three billion people’s livelihoods depend on the ocean economy, including fisheries, aquaculture and shipping.
Climate change is severely impacting these vital habitats. Ocean warming has doubled in rate and around 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans each year.
Ocean literacy enables people to make educated decisions that can positively impact ocean health.
Luxury fashion company Prada Group is working in partnership with UNESCO to increase ocean literacy through a programme called SEA BEYOND.
The project has now expanded to bring a SEA BEYOND Ideas Box to Naples, Italy where the Mediterranean Sea has significant cultural importance.
Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Prada Group, says: “We are proud that SEA BEYOND has supported Biblioteche Senza Frontiere in creating the first SEA BEYOND Ideas Box, which will enable children to gain the knowledge required to become well-informed adults who are conscious of the future.”
Francesca Santoro, Senior Program Officer at UNESCO-IOC, says: “Making ocean literacy accessible to the greatest possible number of different communities is vital for increasing public awareness about the ocean.”
The SEA BEYOND Ideas Box
The SEA BEYOND Ideas Box was presented at the first United Nations (UN) conference dedicated to ocean education, the “Ocean Literacy World Conference” in June 2024.
Created by Philippe Starck, French architect and designer, the box will benefit more than 100 communities around the world.
“The ocean and education are primary commodities for the future of the climate and people. Those denied them suffer exponential consequences of environmental discrimination,” explains Ilaria Gaudiello, Director of Biblioteche Senza Frontiere (Libraries Without Borders) Italy.
“This partnership will work to help replace exclusion with involvement, and improve the alliance between man and the environment, focusing on young people and families.”
The Ideas Box contains a number of resources to support ocean literacy:
- 15 tablets and e-readers
- 10 PCs
- 250 books
- Board games
- Video games
- VR headsets
- Headphones
- Consoles
- An audiovisual module
Francesca says: “The materials chosen for the SEA BEYOND Ideas Box are resources which have already been successfully trialled by UNESCO-IOC in other educational programs, and we are delighted to bring this initiative to Naples, involving more and more young people and raising their awareness of the importance of safeguarding our planet’s most precious ecosystem.”
About Prada Group
Prada Group owns some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands including Prada, Miu Miu and Church’s.
The group says it offers “an unconventional dialogue and interpretation of the contemporary, as an expression of our way of doing business for planet, people and culture.”
“Sustainability is integral to our strategy,” explains Andrea Guerra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Prada Group.
“As we set the ambition of being “Drivers of Change”, we committed to evolve in every aspect of our business, becoming a more inclusive employer, and a more sustainable manufacturer, as well as promoting educational initiatives for the next generation."
UNESCO’s goals
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a specialised branch of the UN that aims to promote world peace and security.
Headquartered in Paris, France, it has 12 associate members and 194 member states.
The organisation sponsors projects that provide education and improve literacy alongside helping to secure and establish World Heritage Sites.
UNESCO started its work with Prada Group in 2019.
Prada’s Re-Nylon collection
Prada says nylon is “an emblem of the brand’s DNA”. The company has used many materials for its bags, but none more revolutionary than nylon.
The Vela backpack, created in 1984, has become one of its most well-known products.
Prada’s Re-Nylon collection was launched in 2019 with its commitment to stop using virgin nylon.
The fashion house now only uses regenerated nylon produced from waste materials like fishing nets, carpets and industrial waste.
Prada says that every 9,000 tonnes of regenerated nylon created saves 70,000 barrels of petroleum.
1% of proceeds from the Re-Nylon collection go towards funding SEA BEYOND.
