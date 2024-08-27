What is PSA BDP Doing to Measure Shipping Sustainability?
Since PSA International acquired BDP International in 2022, PSA BDP has emerged as a global leader in port-centric supply chain and logistics solutions.
Alongside its logistics services, the company is dedicated to sustainable practices that promote decarbonisation across supply chains.
Its Carbon Dashboard service provides shippers with an advanced tool to measure freight carbon emissions precisely, helping to set and meet their sustainability targets.
"We’re committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the supply chain industry," says Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability at PSA BDP.
"The Carbon Dashboard unlocks data and not only helps to measure, account for and set baselines and targets but also to develop, implement and track the programmes which will deliver carbon reductions across our customers' supply chains."
Empowering customers with sustainable insights
Setting baselines and targets for Scope 3 GHG reductions becomes challenging without clear, accurate measurements.
Many companies struggle with visibility into their freight carbon emissions, facing issues such as consolidating emissions reports across various forwarders and carriers and inconsistent data due to differing tools and methods.
PSA BDP’s Carbon Dashboard offers a streamlined solution, providing users with actionable insights and detailed emissions data across different transportation modes, including pre- and post-carriage.
The dashboard, powered by the EcoTransIT World emissions calculator, supports the ISO 14083 standard and complies with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework, the industry-standard methodology.
The platform also enables users to design more efficient logistics processes through individual freight lane and carrier analysis alongside tracking the fill rate of containers.
This data offers a comprehensive view of cost and CO2e intensity, which can drive operational savings.
Peggy explains: "While sustainability has been a focal point for the industry for years, many customers still face issues when managing the complex tracking of their freight emissions.
"This tool will help bridge the gap, enabling our customers to enhance their environmental stewardship and contribute to a more sustainable future."
Delivering reliable emissions data and insights
The PSA BDP Carbon Dashboard offers several key benefits:
- Consistent carbon emissions tracking: This web-based tool provides users with precise carbon emissions data, allowing for retrospective emissions accounting. The dashboard uses the EcoTransIT World emissions calculator, which considers transportation mode, distance and fuel consumption to ensure accuracy. PSA BDP, a member of the Clean Cargo Alliance, also provides access to carrier-specific emissions factors for ocean freight, ensuring reliable data.
- Tailored reporting to monitor progress: Users can generate customisable reports detailing emissions data, track progress toward sustainability goals and identify areas for improvement. The tool also enables the download of retrospective emissions data, including consignment details, kgs, TEUs, t/TEU, CBM, ports of call, dates and CO2 emissions.
- Achieving sustainability targets with actionable insights: It is not just data - the PSA BDP Sustainability Team offers actionable recommendations for reducing emissions. These insights help companies implement effective sustainability strategies while optimising their supply chain processes, making operations more eco-friendly and efficient.
