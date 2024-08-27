What is PSA BDP Doing to Measure Shipping Sustainability?

Since PSA International acquired BDP International in 2022, PSA BDP has emerged as a global leader in port-centric supply chain and logistics solutions.

Alongside its logistics services, the company is dedicated to sustainable practices that promote decarbonisation across supply chains.

Its Carbon Dashboard service provides shippers with an advanced tool to measure freight carbon emissions precisely, helping to set and meet their sustainability targets.

"We’re committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the supply chain industry," says Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability at PSA BDP.