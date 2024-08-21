How is DP World Getting Customers to Move from Road to Rail?

DP World is stepping up its efforts to move its customers from road to rail and drive down Scope 3 emissions by offering them £100 to do so.

The Dubai-based company, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, is increasing its financial incentive from £70 per container for customers taking advantage of its Modal Shift Programme.

The scheme was introduced in September last year and is designed to increase the attractiveness of intermodal rail for customers.

The Modal Shift Programme is being trialled at DP World Southampton, UK, for 12 months and offers £100 per applicable container to customers who move import-laden containers via rail to a railhead within 140 miles of the Southampton logistics hub.