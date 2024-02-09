Maersk Leads Way on Sustainable Shipping and Net Zero Goals

It is a much touted fact that the shipping industry accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Shipping is, of course, essential for global trade, and that demand is only increasing. Add in additional distances travelled due to disruption in the Red Sea – impacting the Suez Canal shorter route with ships instead having to take the 30% longer trip around Africa – and the need to decarbonise is clear.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has implemented a Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, with enhanced targets to tackle emissions.

This includes an ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping ‘close’ to 2050. Part of this is a push for alternative fuels, with a target of between 5% and 10% of energy used by international shipping by 2030.