Q&A: Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY

EY, or Ernst & Young, is one of the world's largest professional services firms, providing consulting services that help its clients address complex challenges from sustainability to supply chain management.

From hands-on beginnings as an engineer in the energy sector, Gerard 'Gerry' Gallagher now holds the position of EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY, helping to oversee and direct a huge group of consultants working across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Gerry is a passionate sustainability practitioner who feels a responsibility to help decarbonise the industry that made him. He says, "I have the best job in the world."

He works with a range of clients, advising them on how to successfully optimise their green technology and capital investment projects, enhance their ESG performance and generate momentum in the pursuit of a more sustainable world.

After delivering a dynamic presentation at Sustainability LIVE 2024, Sustainability Magazine spoke with him backstage.