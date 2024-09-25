Q&A: Kevin Dunckley, CSO at HH Global

When it comes to HH Global, the clue to what the company does is all in the name.



A worldwide firm and household name in corporate circles, the company commands a strong reputation as a marketer, procurement and creative production firm. Essentially, it helps businesses grow — and grow sustainably.

Kevin Dunckley has been at the heart of HH's ascent for almost two decades, directing its sustainability for the last eight years. As a company with more than 4,500 employees in 64 countries, making operations sustainable could be a challenging process.

Whether it's ESG programmes, net zero targets or client consultations on sustainability, Kevin has helped put HH Global on a positive trajectory towards a greener future. At Sustainability LIVE London, he delivered a fascinating speech to a full house on Stage 1. Afterwards, Sustainability Magazine caught up with him to discuss his life and work.