Q&A: Kevin Dunckley, CSO at HH Global
When it comes to HH Global, the clue to what the company does is all in the name.
A worldwide firm and household name in corporate circles, the company commands a strong reputation as a marketer, procurement and creative production firm. Essentially, it helps businesses grow — and grow sustainably.
Kevin Dunckley has been at the heart of HH's ascent for almost two decades, directing its sustainability for the last eight years. As a company with more than 4,500 employees in 64 countries, making operations sustainable could be a challenging process.
Whether it's ESG programmes, net zero targets or client consultations on sustainability, Kevin has helped put HH Global on a positive trajectory towards a greener future. At Sustainability LIVE London, he delivered a fascinating speech to a full house on Stage 1. Afterwards, Sustainability Magazine caught up with him to discuss his life and work.
What inspired you to get involved in sustainability?
I was a CIO actually — a techie — and after a client engagement with HSBC Bank I came out and said to the CEO: "I need to stop doing that role and I need to be A CSO." And that's how I got into it.
Are there any trends or innovations you're excited about in sustainability?
Key trends I'm seeing include supply chain work with your supply chain partners. That's absolutely key, working with clients and also cross-functional groups in the business. Everyone's job is sustainability, it's not just the sustainability team.
What are your biggest takeaways from Sustainability LIVE?
Best takeaways? There's been a few, but the one I've just came out of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which was a packed room with experts on stage talking around: What is this? What do I need to do?
There were legal people on stage, human rights – it was fantastic. The busiest one I've seen actually. People are here to learn and network, but learn first.
Can events like Sustainability LIVE contribute to the broader sustainability movement?
Events like this contribute to learning and education – and networking is key as well. It's not just having a coffee with someone, it's that connection you need to collaborate. So collaboration is paramount here, no one can do it on their own.
So I think it's two things really: you come away with what you have learned and who you can work with, who you have met or who you have seen speak. I've seen a lot of people approaching others after sessions, so it's great.
How do you anticipate sustainability practices changing over the next five years?
In the next five years you're going to see a lot more tech. I mean, you're hearing about AI everywhere, which is becoming a bit boring, but AI and tech is going to become critical data.
I think because of collaboration people are just realising “this is my problem as well”, whether legal, HR, finance. You're going to see cross-functional groups getting excited about this because they want to do it.
That's when you'll get the change.
