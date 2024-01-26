Why HSBC Says Systemic Change Needed for Net Zero Transition

Systemic change. That is a phrase you will read a lot if you digest all 101 pages of HSBC’s first Net Zero Transition Plan – released to provide clarity on the financial giant’s approach to net zero and actions it is taking to meet its 2050 goals.

That ambition – to be net zero by 2050 – was set out in October 2020, which seems a long time ago, when much of the world was still in lockdown (or between lockdowns) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what’s new, and why has HSBC decided to produce this plan in 2024?

“We are present in the regions, the markets and the sectors that arguably make the biggest impact in terms of future emissions,” states HSBC Chief Sustainability Officer Celine Herweijer.

“We have an opportunity to support them to make the transition and catalyse the new economy, following the science and leveraging our entrepreneurial spirit.”

Bearing in mind HSBC has been working with industrial partners for more than 155 years, it is probably better placed than most to understand the challenges and the opportunities ahead.