Q&A: Márcia Balisciano, CSO at RELX Group

RELX is a FTSE 15 information, analytics and events company with more than 33,000 employees operating in 40 countries. And that's not even mentioning its US$50 billion market cap...

Márcia Balisciano joined its ranks in 2003 when the company was still known as Reed Elsevier. At the time, the CEO told her it would just be a two-year gig, focusing on growing corporate culture amongst the team. Fast-forward two decades and lots of things have changed - the company name for starters.

But more importantly, the whole industry-wide landscape of corporate culture has changed, nowhere more than in the field of sustainability. Perhaps that's why Márcia is still with RELX, guiding the company through the journey to net zero and beyond.

She leads an international team, embedding sustainability throughout the the organisation. She came to Sustainability LIVE 2024 to discuss her team's responses to industry-wide challenges and Sustainability Magazine interviewed her afterwards.