Q&A: Márcia Balisciano, CSO at RELX Group
RELX is a FTSE 15 information, analytics and events company with more than 33,000 employees operating in 40 countries. And that's not even mentioning its US$50 billion market cap...
Márcia Balisciano joined its ranks in 2003 when the company was still known as Reed Elsevier. At the time, the CEO told her it would just be a two-year gig, focusing on growing corporate culture amongst the team. Fast-forward two decades and lots of things have changed - the company name for starters.
But more importantly, the whole industry-wide landscape of corporate culture has changed, nowhere more than in the field of sustainability. Perhaps that's why Márcia is still with RELX, guiding the company through the journey to net zero and beyond.
She leads an international team, embedding sustainability throughout the the organisation. She came to Sustainability LIVE 2024 to discuss her team's responses to industry-wide challenges and Sustainability Magazine interviewed her afterwards.
What inspired you to get involved in sustainability?
I'm really passionate about sustainability and the importance of companies looking at how they do what they do to ensure that they maximise the positive impact and minimise any negative impact.
Are there any trends or innovations you're excited about in sustainability?
AI in sustainability is a growing field because we have the ability and the technologies advancing all the time to process large amounts of data in a way that we weren't able to do before, which we can apply to really tricky sustainability challenges.
What are your biggest takeaways from Sustainability LIVE so far?
It's been so great to see so many people here at Sustainability LIVE.
There are companies and service providers and lots of interesting people to talk to and learn from.
Can events like this contribute to the broader sustainability movement?
It's so important to bring the community together because we can sometimes be quite siloed in our day-to-day work.
Coming together and talking, hearing from the speakers on the stage, talking to one another, it's a really fantastic opportunity to look with our synergies and to share ideas.
How do you anticipate sustainability practices changing over the next five years?
Over the next five years, I think we will see a continued focus on the importance of embedding sustainability. Whether that is because of regulatory requirements and other stakeholder interest, it's not going anywhere.
It's going to be here and we need to be able to respond and to continue advancing what we do.
