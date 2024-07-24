Salesforce: Do Sustainability Executives Want to Use AI?

Operationalise sustainability as part of your business model

Suzanne concludes; "At Salesforce, we established sustainability as a core company value. Our values guide everything we do and are operationalized across every area of the business. For us this means every internal organisation incorporating sustainability into its V2MOM — a Salesforce alignment process that drives the company’s success.

"At Dreamforce, our annual event, we also offer sustainable meal options with no beef, pork or almonds on the menu – conserving more than 10 million gallons of water. We also have compostable packaging, recyclable lanyards and badges to reduce waste and refillable water stations to reduce plastic pollution – keeping more than 100,000 plastic bottles out of landfills.

"Additionally, we’ve deployed more than 50 AI-powered tools to help our employees drive higher productivity. We have prioritised four enterprise-wide solutions designed to help enhance goal-setting, automate daily tasks, find information faster and streamline support — all while freeing up our Employee Success and IT teams to focus on more complex tasks.

"We’re also investing in education and training programmes to enhance employees' knowledge and skills in sustainable AI practices, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. For example, we are leveraging Trailhead, our free online learning platform, to educate and train our employees — and our broader ecosystem — on sustainability and AI.

"This week, along with the research insights, we’re launching our latest trail focused on the intersection of climate and AI: Blueprint for Sustainable AI. The goal of the trial is to help empower other companies in addition to our employees to understand the value of creating a sustainable AI strategy, understand Salesforce’s strategy for sustainable AI and implement strategies for sustainable AI in their organisation.

"As well as this, we introduced an AI focused trail — Drive Productivity with Einstein AI — as the first learning path for employees and our ecosystems of Trailblazers to get hands-on with more than seven hours of learning about our Einstein AI products. Additionally, earlier this year we announced the Trailblazer Career Marketplace which connects Trailblazers seeking their next role in data, AI, and CRM with employers in the Salesforce ecosystem."

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******