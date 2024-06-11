Additional Speakers Announced for Sustainability LIVE London
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC. It is held in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
New speakers join Sustainability LIVE line-up
Eirini Etoimou, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Supply Chain Development and Sourcing, Sellafield
Eirini Etoimou has more than 15 years of experience in senior management positions both in the UK and internationally. At Sellafield, Eirini has developed a new SME strategy that brought the company among the top rated across government with its innovative approach.
She has also introduced a new Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) model that’s been endorsed by the Cabinet Office as an exemplary piece of work and has set the strategic direction towards a sustainable Sellafield.
Márcia Balisciano, CSO and Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, RELX Group
Márcia Balisciano is founding Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of Corporate Responsibility at RELX Group, a global provider of information-based analytics, decision tools and events with more than 36,500 people and operations in 40 countries.
She is a Board Member of the Foundation for the (UN) Global Compact and a Founding Board Member of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens as well as a Founding Director of London museum and educational facility Benjamin Franklin House.
Erich Labuda, President, ABB Motion Services
Serving as President of the ABB Motion Services division, Erich Labuda joined ABB in 2011 as part of the executive trainee programme in Switzerland and has held leadership positions in the field of strategy and business development.
He joined the ABB Group Corporate Strategy team in 2013, followed by his appointment as Head of Business Development for Business Unit Drives. In 2019 he became the Head of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing of the Motion business.
Faith Taylor, SVP Sustainability, ESG & Impact, Kyndryl
Faith Taylor is the Global Sustainability & ESG Officer for Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services company with 230 data centres in more than 60 countries and thousands of global customers.
She is responsible for building and overseeing the company’s sustainability and ESG programmes to meet their goals and strategic priorities. Faith’s work is central to Kyndryl’s commitment to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – November 12
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******