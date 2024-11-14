Q&A: Mondra CEO Jason Barrett on Sustainable Food Supplies

By leveraging advanced technologies, Jason's platform enables businesses to gain a deeper understanding of Scope 3 emissions.

B2B collaboration is also a key element of Mondra's model, which is helping to foster the development of sustainability across the industry.

All in all, Mondra is helping the sector transform its approach to environmental sustainability, providing genuinely game-changing insights that can lead to real, meaningful changes.

In this Q&A, we ask Jason to lift the lid on the success of Mondra, as well as where he sees his company going.

Hi, Jason! Please introduce yourself and your role

My professional background is data and analytics. I spent 20 years building software companies that help organisations make better financial decisions using data.

I was motivated to see how these data-driven techniques might be used to address the big societal challenges we face, and none greater than the climate crisis.

With the food system accounting for more than 30% of that crisis, and with the sheer complexity of this topic, I knew that if it could be done in food, it could be done in any sector.

I came across a paper by Joseph Poore, a leading environmental scientist responsible for the Poore and Nemecek study, a landmark paper that harmonised hundreds of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) studies.

Looking at the methodology of LCA and all that it promises in terms of granular insight to support environmental action, I was convinced that if you could automate LCA this would unlock multiple value propositions from better reporting, the ability to deliver competitive products downstream, reduce business risk in an ever-regulated market and potentially deliver robust and trustworthy environmental labelling for consumers.

Four years on from launch in 2020, Mondra is the definitive category leader in UK grocery and we have delivered Mondra to market with and for the retailers who have guided its evolution.

In your own words, what is Mondra and how does it positively contribute to net zero?

The biggest challenge food companies face in getting to net zero is measuring and managing Scope 3 emissions, which are notoriously difficult to address because the granular data required to take action is largely unavailable or low quality.