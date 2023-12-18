Scope 3: how food companies are tackling the final frontier

When it comes to greenhouse-gas emissions, three is the magic number.

It is also the number causing the biggest headaches for the food industry in reducing its environmental impact.

As Lucinda Langton, Head of Sustainability at M&S Food, puts it – Scope three greenhouse gas emissions is “the single biggest challenge we all face in terms of carbon reduction”.

Referring to all indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain, Scope three accounts for around 88% of a food retailer’s emissions.

“The retail industry is committed to reaching Net Zero by 2040 but this will only be possible through meaningful change in Scope 3 emissions,” says Andrew Opie, Director of Food & Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

But calculating Scope three emissions throughout the value chain is problematic.

Measuring scope three a challenge, as no standard

Typically, food retailers hold many brands, with thousands of products delivered by more than 10,000 individual suppliers. Each supplier sources its ingredients from its own supplier base, adding to the complexity of working out the total emissions linked to a single item.



And while more companies are measuring the carbon footprint of food and drink products and providing disclosure on these emissions – accuracy, consistency, and trust around the process is lacking as there is no standardised approach.



The two main hurdles are a lack of robust environmental data from supply chains and a clear understanding of how product level footprinting is conducted and reported across the chain.



And while the government had planned a mandatory system of Scope three emission reporting for all major food companies, and this was expected to be launched at COP28, it failed to materialise.



So now, the UK’s leading food companies are taking the issue of Scope three into their own hands – forming a coalition to establish a standard for product carbon foot-printing in the industry.

Introducing the BRC Mondra Coalition

The BRC Mondra Coalition brings food retailers and suppliers together under a single unified industry approach to monitor, improve and communicate the environmental performance of products.



The coalition taps related initiatives launched earlier this year by WRAP, IGD and WWF-UK to define the ruleset for product lifecycle assessment, from ‘farm to fork’.



Brand owners and their suppliers can then choose to use this ruleset to build environmental performance into their product and category plans and make data-driven decisions that move them in the right direction.

“By working together in a pre-competitive way to develop product level sustainability data, we can accelerate decarbonisation, and help meet our goal of reaching Net Zero across our whole footprint by 2050,” says Giles Bolton, Tesco's Group Sustainability Director.



The result is a best-in-class measurement designed to improve understanding of product impacts.