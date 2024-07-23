Rolls-Royce & TCS: Hydrogen SAF for Net Zero in Aviation

“We are aligned with Rolls-Royce’s ambition for a greener future.

“This partnership is the perfect opportunity to put our technological strengths and passion for the environment to use for advancing innovation and fostering an eco-friendlier aerospace sector.”

The joint research focuses on three aspects of hydrogen fuel systems:

Fuel combustion Fuel delivery Fuel systems integration with an engine

The companies say these areas are crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient use of hydrogen as aviation fuel.

Hydrogen as aviation fuel

Hydrogen is gaining recognition as a promising aviation fuel due to its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions and its abundance.

Unlike traditional fuels, hydrogen produces only water vapour when used, making it a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Internet of Things and Digital Engineering at TCS, says: “TCS and Rolls-Royce have been partners in advancing engineering excellence for nearly a decade.