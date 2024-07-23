Article
Rolls-Royce & TCS: Hydrogen SAF for Net Zero in Aviation

By Jasmin Jessen
July 23, 2024
Rolls-Royce and Tata Consultancy Services partner for hydrogen aviation
TCS and Rolls-Royce partner to advance hydrogen fuel as a key zero-carbon solution for the aviation industry, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050

Aviation accounts for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, and is responsible for around 4% of global temperature rise. 

The global aviation industry has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and whilst sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has started to make an impact it can only reduce emissions by up to 80%.

Rolls-Royce and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are collaborating to research hydrogen fuel system technology, aiming to establish hydrogen as a viable fuel with zero carbon.

Partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce and TCS's partnership, which began in 2010, leverages Rolls-Royce's aerospace expertise in design, manufacturing, control systems and after-market services. 

TCS contributes its engineering prowess in system and component design, supply chain support and programme management. 

Their collaboration now includes hydrogen fuel systems, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable aviation.

Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, says: “The partnership between TCS and Rolls-Royce is an exciting one that represents a powerful alliance in the quest for sustainable aviation solutions. 

Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS

“We are aligned with Rolls-Royce’s ambition for a greener future. 

“This partnership is the perfect opportunity to put our technological strengths and passion for the environment to use for advancing innovation and fostering an eco-friendlier aerospace sector.”

The joint research focuses on three aspects of hydrogen fuel systems:

  1. Fuel combustion
  2. Fuel delivery
  3. Fuel systems integration with an engine

The companies say these areas are crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient use of hydrogen as aviation fuel.

Hydrogen as aviation fuel

Hydrogen is gaining recognition as a promising aviation fuel due to its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions and its abundance. 

Unlike traditional fuels, hydrogen produces only water vapour when used, making it a clean alternative to fossil fuels.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Internet of Things and Digital Engineering at TCS, says: “TCS and Rolls-Royce have been partners in advancing engineering excellence for nearly a decade. 

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Internet of Things and Digital Engineering at TCS

“The new partnership for research into hydrogen fuel systems represents a pivotal next step at a time when the aviation industry is faced with the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining performance and efficiency. 

“It aligns well with TCS’ commitment to harness technology for positive societal impact and building a greener future.”

Alan Newby, Director of Research and Technology at Rolls-Royce, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value of TCS's engineering skills in achieving its technology goals.

Alan Newby, Director of Research and Technology at Rolls-Royce

“TCS’ engineering skills will play a valuable role in addressing our technology goals. We’ve already made great progress and having TCS with us gives us additional capability as we move forward on our journey to enable the energy transition for the aviation sector.”

