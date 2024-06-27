Boeing’s Sustainability Plan Helping Aviation Decarbonise
Aerospace company Boeing has adopted a ‘avoid first, remove second’ in its carbon management approach, as it recognises ‘steady’ progress in its 2024 Sustainability and Social Impact Report.
"We're honoured to share the steady progress we've made on sustainability, which will always be anchored in safety and quality," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Brian Moran. "As we recommit to these fundamental values, it is energising to see our company's focus on helping our industry decarbonize while uplifting our communities and driving a culture of inclusion where everyone's voice is heard."
Key Sustainability Progress Points at Boeing
Progress points in the 2024 report include:
- 100+ influential stakeholders engaged, and 20 major events supported with the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model that analyses aviation's strategies to cut emissions.
- 39% of energy for Boeing's operations was sourced from renewable electricity in 2023 through a combination of direct purchases and renewable energy credits.
- A 6.4-point increase in the percentage of our U.S. workforce that is made up of racial/ethnic minorities, and a 1.2-point increase in the percentage of Boeing's global workforce that is women, both since 2020.
- 100,000-hour increase in employee volunteer hours in 2023, totaling 477,000 hours invested into charitable causes worldwide.
- $60 million in employee donations, including a boost from the Boeing Gift Match Program to charitable organisations.
“We continue to work to support the commercial aviation industry’s ambition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 by making strides in reducing our carbon footprint. Each decision we make has a bearing on the future health of our planet, and we take the responsibility to come up with innovative solutions seriously,” says David L. Calhoun, President and CEO.
Boeing’s Carbon Management Approach
Boeing is following a carbon management approach with a 'avoid first, remove second' strategy to address carbon emissions. This method emphasises preventing emissions at the source and then removing residual emissions through offsets and removal projects.
The 'avoid first' component focuses on reducing and avoiding carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy and efficient infrastructure, as well as promoting resource conservation.
The 'remove second' part deals with emissions that are harder to eliminate. Boeing is expanding its investment in permanent carbon removal projects to diversify its offset portfolio. The company will also support the development of technology and policies related to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a global market-based measure supported by its airline customers.
Through this strategy, Boeing aims to reduce its carbon footprint and support the aviation industry's efforts to address climate change.
Boeing and Equatic Collaboration
In May 2023, Boeing partnered with Equatic, a carbon dioxide removal company, to support permanent carbon dioxide removal and green hydrogen production. This collaboration includes a pre-purchase option agreement in which Equatic will remove 62,000 metric tons of CO2 and deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative, or green, hydrogen.
Boeing plans to use Equatic’s green hydrogen to develop and scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), addressing the aviation industry's need for sustainable fuel alternatives. Equatic is developing a process that uses seawater, air, rock, and renewable electricity to remove carbon and produce green hydrogen.
This partnership aligns with Boeing’s larger carbon management strategy, which prioritises avoiding emissions first and removing them second. By integrating Equatic’s technology, Boeing aims to enhance its offset portfolio's durability and support the development of global-scale decarbonization solutions. Additionally, Boeing will diversify investments in permanent carbon removal to strengthen its offset portfolio and support advancements in the voluntary carbon market.
“As a hard to decarbonize sector, we recognize that many solutions will be needed for commercial aviation to achieve its net-zero commitment, and Equatic offers one of those solutions. Both carbon removals and green hydrogen will be necessary to support the scale up of SAF and decarbonize aviation,” explains Heather Sheffer, Carbon Strategy Lead at Boeing.
Sustainable Operations at Boeing
Boeing says it recognises sustainable aerospace begins within the company's own operations. The strategy states how Boeing focuses on creating a sustainable product life cycle by addressing key areas such as greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2), energy procurement, and water and waste management. With its knowledge, resources, and industry leadership, Boeing aims to drive change and encourage others to join in the sustainability journey.
To support this mission, Boeing has set challenging yet achievable 2025 targets across five operational categories and reports progress annually. The company has implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including renewable energy procurement, infrastructure and equipment investments, efficiency standards, and conservation efforts that incorporate best practices and employee engagement strategies.
Achieving these goals requires a collective effort from Boeing’s employees to foster a culture of sustainability and integrate sustainable practices throughout the company. This collaborative approach is essential to Boeing's journey toward sustainable aerospace. By prioritising conservation, efficiency, increased use of renewable energy, and incorporating sustainable aviation fuel, Boeing aims to significantly reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions.
“Guided by our mission, we set our goals for the near term and our aspirations for the future. We act transparently and hold ourselves accountable every step of the way. Our work in support of our environment, our people and our communities involves all of us at Boeing, with safety and quality at the core. We also extend our gratitude to the local and global partnerships on these fronts that help us further our endeavours to work toward a bright tomorrow for all of our stakeholders,” adds David L. Calhoun President and CEO.
