Boeing’s Sustainability Plan Helping Aviation Decarbonise

Sustainable Operations at Boeing

Boeing says it recognises sustainable aerospace begins within the company's own operations. The strategy states how Boeing focuses on creating a sustainable product life cycle by addressing key areas such as greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2), energy procurement, and water and waste management. With its knowledge, resources, and industry leadership, Boeing aims to drive change and encourage others to join in the sustainability journey.

To support this mission, Boeing has set challenging yet achievable 2025 targets across five operational categories and reports progress annually. The company has implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including renewable energy procurement, infrastructure and equipment investments, efficiency standards, and conservation efforts that incorporate best practices and employee engagement strategies.

Achieving these goals requires a collective effort from Boeing’s employees to foster a culture of sustainability and integrate sustainable practices throughout the company. This collaborative approach is essential to Boeing's journey toward sustainable aerospace. By prioritising conservation, efficiency, increased use of renewable energy, and incorporating sustainable aviation fuel, Boeing aims to significantly reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions.

“Guided by our mission, we set our goals for the near term and our aspirations for the future. We act transparently and hold ourselves accountable every step of the way. Our work in support of our environment, our people and our communities involves all of us at Boeing, with safety and quality at the core. We also extend our gratitude to the local and global partnerships on these fronts that help us further our endeavours to work toward a bright tomorrow for all of our stakeholders,” adds David L. Calhoun President and CEO.



******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******