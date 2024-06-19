Why Salesforce has Joined US$1bn Carbon Removal Scheme

Why has Salesforce got on board?

Jamila Yamani, Salesforce's lead for carbon removal, explained the urgent need for the carbon removal industry to grow.

Jamila said: "This industry needs to scale. It needs investment early on, so that the technologies that we're seeing today can be accelerated, and can be commercially available to all buyers by 2030 and later.”

She added: "We really see corporate procurements as a way to kind of catalyse a new renewable energy market because we're going to need clean electricity available to us all over the world, not limited to the United States.”

Salesforce has also contracted with Qualitas Energy, a leading global platform for investment, management and development of renewable energy, to expand its renewable energy portfolio with a new 27-megawatt (MW) solar portfolio in Italy.

It said: “This marks the first European virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for Salesforce, and will help to uphold the company’s 100% renewable energy commitment.”

Salesforce also announced US$3.95m in new unrestricted philanthropic grants to seven organisations focused on advancing clean energy solutions.