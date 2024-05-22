Google, Meta, Microsoft & Salesforce’s Carbon Coalition

Industry giants Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce are combining to co-found Symbiosis Coalition, a high-powered group of corporate buyers aiming to speed up high-quality nature-based carbon removals.

Mike Werner, Head of Sustainability Programmes & Innovation, Global Sustainability, Google, said: “Protecting and restoring nature is essential to combat climate change and reach a resilient, prosperous future.

“Nature-based carbon removal projects are a scalable way to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but nature is complex and dynamic, and it’s full of interdependent ecological and economic systems.

“That’s why it’s so important to follow the latest science to ensure that these solutions have the highest certainty of positive impacts on both nature and the climate.”