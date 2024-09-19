San Francisco 49ers is First NFL Team to Purchase SAF

Business meetings, parcel deliveries and sporting events – aviation underpins many parts of modern life, but considerably impacts Scope 3 emissions.

The aviation industry is one of the fastest growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions and needs to make significant changes to meet its 2050 net zero goal.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can play a big role in the short term.

SAF is a renewable fuel for aircraft that lowers emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

These fuels work in current aircraft engines, so companies could switch away from fossil-based fuels without making changes to existing fleets.

The San Francisco 49ers has purchased SAF from United Airlines, making it the first NFL team to do so.

"SAF has the potential to be a powerful tool to help reduce carbon emissions from flying, but the industry is still in its infancy, supply is limited, and most people don't know what it is," says Scott Kirby, CEO at United Airlines.