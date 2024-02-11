How Sustainable is the Super Bowl?

Think Super Bowl and sustainability doesn’t immediately spring to mind.

As the most-watched sporting event in the US, with a record 115.1 million viewers watching in 2023 – the Super Bowl has some staggeringly unsustainable statistics behind it.

Like the 1,000 private jets expected to fly to Las Vegas for this year’s Super Bowl LVIII. Or the extensive travel miles and US$215 million estimated spend on F&B, hotels and merchandise by some 72,000 fans. Then there's the estimated 2,000 tonnes of food waste generated.

Not to mention, the number of kilowatt-hours of energy that is consumed by watching the Super Bowl, according to General Electric, and the carbon footprint of Super Bowl advertising.

It’s not just the financial cost of Super Bowl advertising that is high (a 30-second ad in 2024 costs US$7 million, that’s US$230,000 per second) – but the environmental cost too.

Super Bowl advertising produced as much carbon dioxide as 100,000 Americans or around 2 million tonnes of CO2 in 2021, according to data from iSpot.tv.

From the energy consumption needed to power stadiums, to the travel expenditure and food waste – like many huge sporting events, the Super Bowl has a substantial footprint associated with it.

But change is afoot – and the NFL's Super Bowl is on a mission to green its event.