United Airlines and Neste Introduce SAF to Major US Airport
One of the busiest airports on the planet, Chicago O’Hare (ORD), has around 2,500 takeoffs and landings per day that reach 249 destinations around the world.
Aviation contributes around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, but because these are released at high altitudes it is thought to drive 4% of global temperature increase.
One key to reducing this is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth.
SAF is a renewable fuel for aircraft that lowers greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 80% compared to traditional fossil-fuel based jet fuel.
It works in current aircraft engines, so companies could switch away from fossil-based fuels without changing their existing fleet of aircraft.
From August, Neste is providing up to 3,000 tonnes of MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for United Airlines to use at ORD through the end of 2024.
Alexander Kueper, Vice President, Renewable Aviation Business at Neste, says: “We are excited to expand our partnership with United and see our SAF being used at one of the major airports in the US.
“It underlines our commitment to supporting the US aviation industry in its efforts to decarbonise and shows the important role that policy supports like the federal SAF 40B credit and the Illinois’ SAF Purchase Credit play in accelerating SAF usage.
“We continue supporting United’s roadmap to achieve its emission goals and look forward to expanding our cooperation at other airports across the globe.”
United and Neste using SAF in Chicago
Neste’s SAF is delivered to ORD via pipeline from its newly commissioned SAF terminal capacity in Houston, Texas.
This expands the availability of Neste’s SAF to all airlines that operate at airports east of the Rocky Mountains all the way to the East Coast of the USA.
In 2023, Illinois introduced a SAF purchase credit for every gallon of SAF sold to or used by an air carrier in the state to encourage the adoption of SAF.
Brett Hart, president of United Airlines, says: “This is what happens when innovation, leadership and policy come together.
“While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth.”
Lauren Riley, Chief Sustainability Officer at United Airlines, says it’s “amazing what can be achieved with sound policies and strong partnership.”
United Airlines’ sustainability efforts
Founded in 1926, United aims to reduce its GHG emissions 100% by 2050.
Scott Kirby, Chief Executive Officer at United Airlines, says: “We’ll get there not with flashy, empty gestures, but by taking the harder, better path of actually reducing the emissions from flying.
“We also realise there's a limit to what a single company can do alone. That's why we are continuing to seek opportunities to collaborate with other industries.
“We must reach across industries to develop coordinated efforts to accomplish what must be our collective goal of carbon neutrality."
The company has a near-term emissions reduction target to reduce emissions across all scopes 50% per revenue tonne kilometre (RTK) by 2035.
In December of 2021, the company made history by flying the first passenger flight using 100% SAF in one engine.
Neste, a leading producer of SAF
Today, Neste is the world’s leading producer of sustainable fuels and renewable feedstock solutions for various polymers and chemical industry uses.
In 1948 the company was founded as the state petrol company of Finland and it started research on algae for fuel in 2007.
Neste’s SAF works as a direct replacement for fossil jet fuel and is made from renewable raw materials.
The company also produces renewable diesel that releases up to 95% less GHG emissions than fossil diesel and works in all diesel engines without modifications.
