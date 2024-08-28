SBTi Launches World-First Framework to Decarbonise Buildings

The buildings sector is responsible for over a quarter of the world’s energy-related emissions.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified the sector as being “the key” to fighting climate change and says it has the potential to unlock US$1.8tn in market opportunities globally.

To move the industry towards net zero, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has launched a world-first framework and calls for building companies and financial institutions to take action.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Chief Technical Officer at the SBTi, says: “This sector now has the tools to build towards net-zero – companies and financial institutions must take immediate action.”