Schneider Electric: How Sustainable was the 2024 Olympics?
Large events aren’t known for their sustainability – the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is estimated to have produced 2.73 million tonnes of CO2 despite having almost no spectators, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar faced criticism for its US$220bn price tag and air-conditioned stadiums
In sight of this, all eyes turned to the 2024 Paris Olympics’ ambitious goal to halve carbon emissions compared to previous Games. As events like the Commonwealth Games grapple with their environmental impact, innovative solutions such as recyclable venues and locally-sourced catering are emerging. However, balancing sustainability with the spectacle expected of global sporting events remains a complex task for organisers worldwide.
Gwenaelle Avice Huet has been Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President of Europe Operations since September 4 2023 and serves on its Executive Committee. She is responsible for Schneider Electric’s full business portfolio across Europe Operations, representing the company’s contribution to the development of the EU’s agenda to accelerate Europe’s green and digital transformation.
She shares her expertise on event sustainability with Sustainability Magazine, reflecting on recent major events including the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
What sustainability commitments have been made by major sporting events this year, and how can organisers be held accountable for achieving these targets?
This year's major sporting events showcased a shared emphasis on sustainability. For instance, Euro 2024 pledged to be the most sustainable edition to date, the Paris Olympics aimed to cut carbon emissions in half, and Wimbledon set its sights on achieving net zero by 2030.
Initially, I commend the establishment of clear objectives. Progress hinges on this, as it aids in tracking outcomes and pinpointing areas for improvement. However, targets remain mere words on paper unless accompanied by concrete, measurable, auditable action. Now that the final whistles have blown and the medals have been handed out, it is crucial to ensure that organisers are held accountable.
What are the challenges and solutions for managing transportation emissions during major sports events?
Managing the movement of hundreds of thousands of people travelling to, from, and between games poses a significant challenge. For Euro 2024 in Germany, organisers estimated that this would account for 80% of the games' emissions. As a response, they initiated measures to promote the use of public transport, including discounted rail fares for long-distance travellers and free public transport for ticket holders. However, the organisers did not address emissions from athletes' air travel, which saw a 39% increase in flight bookings to German host cities.
In Paris, authorities faced backlash for raising public transport prices during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, seemingly contradicting the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, ride-hailing services like Uber offered significant discounts, potentially incentivizing more car journeys over the use of public transport. Furthermore, business jet activity in Paris surged by 58% during the games, with 713 business jet arrivals within a week.
While the tournament organisers may not have direct control over rail prices or private air traffic, there is a need for improved communication about the importance of meeting sustainability goals with all stakeholders. Understanding available technologies is also crucial, such as leveraging IoT for streamlined rail infrastructure management and efficient transportation, and implementing urban transportation solutions to enhance power supply stability and efficiency. Effective data collection can enable organisers to monitor and measure emission increases during events, and identify opportunities for energy conservation.
How can the concept of a circular economy be applied to reduce waste and improve sustainability in sports events?
The concept of a circular economy focuses on optimising resource use by using better, using longer and using again. The Wimbledon tennis tournament exemplified how organisational initiatives can drive meaningful change by introducing reusable cups for all takeaway drinks, resulting in a reduction of half a million single-use plastic items compared to previous years. The Paris Marathon For All – the Olympic marathon route that members of the public could apply to run after the elite race had finished – adopted the same approach for the runners.
In contrast, drink providers in Paris faced criticism for their handling of single-use plastics. Staff at venues poured drinks from plastic bottles into reusable plastic cups, drawing understandable backlash from environmental groups for essentially doubling the use of plastic.
The principle of circularity should be integrated from the planning phase through to post-event activities. Organisers need to strategize ways to minimise waste and maximise the lifespan of materials and resources. The Paris Olympics organisers, for instance, recovered nearly 60 tons of food to be distributed to charities, equating to roughly 100,000 meals for those in need. This demonstrates how circularity can yield a win-win scenario by reducing carbon emissions from landfill waste while redirecting resources to more beneficial purposes.
How can the construction and use of stadiums for major sporting events impact sustainability, and what measures can be taken to mitigate these impacts?
This year's Olympic organisers deserve praise for their approach, reusing existing venues and employing low-carbon methods to build temporary structures. The Aquatics Center, for example, was powered by 4,680m2 of rooftop solar panels and featured seats made from recycled local plastic and wood construction—an exemplary instance of integrating circularity into design and planning. Moreover, the Center was designed for long-term use by the local community post-Games.
On the contrary, the construction of stadiums and structures for individual sports events has sparked controversy due to the resources used and emissions generated. Notably, the construction of six permanent stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar resulted in approximately 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Another avenue for event organisers to diminish energy consumption and operational costs is by utilising energy-efficient venues. Technology like IoT architecture can collect, analyse, and recommend actions to curtail energy usage. Some stadiums have already implemented such systems to reduce energy-related emissions and enhance sustainability. For instance, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leverages smart energy management solutions to monitor and track real-time energy consumption, aiding organisers in comprehending and mitigating their carbon footprint.
How would you summarise the sustainability efforts in this summer's major sporting events, and what are the long-term implications?
As we anticipate the complete sustainability reports from the events, this summer demonstrated that significant progress is achievable through enthusiastic initiatives, despite encountering some obstacles. It's vital to stress that the issues related to greenhouse gas emissions and waste remain persistent. Resolving these challenges is a long-term endeavour requiring sustained commitment. While this summer marked a promising beginning, the global sports industry must persist in collaborating and leveraging technology and circularity to reduce its environmental footprint. Achieving a genuinely eco-friendly tournament would be a victory for the entire planet, extending beyond the host city.
