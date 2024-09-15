Schneider Electric: How Sustainable was the 2024 Olympics?

Gwenaelle Avice Huet has been Schneider Electric’s Executive Vice President of Europe Operations since September 4 2023 and serves on its Executive Committee. She is responsible for Schneider Electric’s full business portfolio across Europe Operations, representing the company’s contribution to the development of the EU’s agenda to accelerate Europe’s green and digital transformation.

She shares her expertise on event sustainability with Sustainability Magazine, reflecting on recent major events including the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What sustainability commitments have been made by major sporting events this year, and how can organisers be held accountable for achieving these targets?

This year's major sporting events showcased a shared emphasis on sustainability. For instance, Euro 2024 pledged to be the most sustainable edition to date, the Paris Olympics aimed to cut carbon emissions in half, and Wimbledon set its sights on achieving net zero by 2030.

Initially, I commend the establishment of clear objectives. Progress hinges on this, as it aids in tracking outcomes and pinpointing areas for improvement. However, targets remain mere words on paper unless accompanied by concrete, measurable, auditable action. Now that the final whistles have blown and the medals have been handed out, it is crucial to ensure that organisers are held accountable.

What are the challenges and solutions for managing transportation emissions during major sports events?

Managing the movement of hundreds of thousands of people travelling to, from, and between games poses a significant challenge. For Euro 2024 in Germany, organisers estimated that this would account for 80% of the games' emissions. As a response, they initiated measures to promote the use of public transport, including discounted rail fares for long-distance travellers and free public transport for ticket holders. However, the organisers did not address emissions from athletes' air travel, which saw a 39% increase in flight bookings to German host cities.