Schneider Electric: Why Collaboration is Key to COP Success
As the Executive Vice President of Europe Operations, Gwenaelle Avice Huet leads Schneider Electric’s efforts to drive its full business portfolio across Europe, advancing the green transition and building a sustainable future.
Throughout her career, she has been passionate about sustainability and the imperative energy transition while championing it. Not only has she been a vocal advocate for enhanced environmental and social practices, but also been a catalyst for tangible change.
I am privileged to work with a remarkable team that shares my commitment to harnessing and implementing innovative technologies and solutions to address some of the world’s most urgent challenges, including climate change, access to energy, and technological advancement.
Gwenaelle is a big believer in the power of collaboration, and shares her insights with sustainability magazine during COP29 about the power of collaboration.
Why is collaboration crucial in pushing forward meaningful climate initiatives?
The benefits of sustainability are profound and multifaceted. It’s not only about environmental stewardship; it’s about building a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable future for all.
Cross-industry collaboration is crucial to achieving this vision. By working together, industries can accelerate and streamline initiatives, making it easier to address complex challenges on a global scale.
Schneider Electric programmes like Energize for pharmaceuticals and Catalyze for semiconductors are good examples of this collaborative approach, advancing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Scope 3 decarbonisation efforts across sectors.
Through these partnerships, we are creating momentum that is transforming sustainability from a goal to a shared reality.
How can legislators and businesses work together for climate initiatives?
Real impact requires a unified global political effort. We encourage policymakers to collaborate with leaders in the energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors to drive large-scale climate initiatives.
The European Union exemplifies effective collaboration between legislators and businesses through its ambitious decarbonization agenda, including the Green Deal, Fit for 55, or the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD). These initiatives set clear, actionable goals that align policy with business innovation, positioning Europe as a leader in the energy transition. The focus is now on swift implementation for a greener future. Existing technologies support digitalization, electrification, and automation to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions. By embedding sustainability, businesses can attract investment, create jobs, and improve energy security.
Why is it important that COP29 drives collaboration, and how could the conference be pivotal in turning commitments into action?
Following a recent COP29 report highlighting minimal progress in combating global warming, there’s an urgent call for stronger climate action. Current efforts are insufficient to meet the 1.5°C target, with many countries struggling to implement their plans effectively. Without immediate action, the impacts of climate change will worsen, particularly for vulnerable populations.
COP29 is expected to be a smaller COP, with many government and business leaders looking ahead to COP30 next year in Brazil. The conference generally serves as a vital platform for collaboration among nations, industries, and civil society, promoting knowledge exchange and securing necessary funding. COP29 will still provide a platform to reaffirm commitments to a sustainable future, and further talks on key topics such as decarbonization and sustainable finance.
As the world faces escalating climate risks – a clear example being the recent flash floods in Spain, which have cost lives and caused an unprecedented amount of damage and disruption – it’s time to move from promises to implementation, ensuring that commitments lead to real solutions that reduce emissions and enhance resilience for all.
How is Schneider Electric using partnerships to help drive positive outcomes for the environment and society as a whole?
Schneider Electric leverages partnerships to drive positive environmental and societal outcomes in several impactful ways:
- Collaborative initiatives: Partnering with NGOs, governments, and industry groups to address challenges like climate change and sustainable development amplifies their reach and impact.
- Innovation and technology sharing: Collaborations with technology firms and research institutions foster innovation in energy management, leading to cutting-edge, efficient solutions.
- Sustainable supply chains: Working with suppliers promotes sustainable practices, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing resource efficiency.
- Community engagement: Collaborating with local communities helps improve access to clean energy and living conditions through renewable energy initiatives.
- Education and training: Partnerships with educational institutions promote STEM education and skills development for the green economy, fostering job creation and social equity.
- Joint Research Projects: Engaging with academic institutions allows exploration of new sustainability strategies, benefiting the industry as a whole.
Through these partnerships, Schneider Electric aims to create synergies for innovative solutions and positive social impact.
What advice do you have for other leaders looking to use partnerships and collaboration for sustainability?
Embracing collaboration allows leaders to create strong sustainability partnerships that are resilient and impactful. By working together, companies can combine their strengths, share resources, and drive the systemic changes needed for a sustainable future.
Successful partnerships start with alignment on core sustainability values and objectives. Choose partners whose vision for environmental and social impact aligns with yours, whether within the same industry or adjacent sectors. Shared values foster trust and ensure that all partners work toward complementary goals, which is crucial for long-term success.
