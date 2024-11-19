Schneider Electric: Why Collaboration is Key to COP Success

Gwenaelle is a big believer in the power of collaboration, and shares her insights with sustainability magazine during COP29 about the power of collaboration.

Why is collaboration crucial in pushing forward meaningful climate initiatives?

The benefits of sustainability are profound and multifaceted. It’s not only about environmental stewardship; it’s about building a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable future for all.

Cross-industry collaboration is crucial to achieving this vision. By working together, industries can accelerate and streamline initiatives, making it easier to address complex challenges on a global scale.

Schneider Electric programmes like Energize for pharmaceuticals and Catalyze for semiconductors are good examples of this collaborative approach, advancing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Scope 3 decarbonisation efforts across sectors.

Through these partnerships, we are creating momentum that is transforming sustainability from a goal to a shared reality.