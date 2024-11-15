COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

The letter says: “Its current structure simply cannot deliver the change at exponential speed and scale, which is essential to ensure a safe climate landing for humanity.

“This is what compels our call for a fundamental overhaul of the COP.

“We need strict eligibility criteria to exclude countries who do not support the phase out/transition away from fossil energy. Host countries must demonstrate their high level of ambition to uphold the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

This comes after an undercover investigation by International NGO Global Witness that COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov discussed investments in “gas fields that are to be developed" in a meeting about sponsorship of the conference.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also told COP29 attendees oil and gas are a “gift of God”, which was shortly followed by António Guterres, UN Secretary General, calling doubling down on fossil fuels “absurd”.