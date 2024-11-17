Jean-Pascal Tricoire: Schneider Electric's Visionary Chair

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, the dynamic Chairman of Schneider Electric, has played a pivotal role in transforming the French company into a leading force in energy management and automation on a global scale.

Since starting his career at Schneider Electric in 1986, Jean-Pascal has travelled extensively, amassing invaluable experience and insights that have shaped his leadership approach.

An unconventional career

Jean-Pascal's journey began during the digital revolution of the late 20th century, where he took on various international roles that included significant periods in Italy, China and South Africa.

This exposure to different markets and cultures gave him with a unique perspective that has been instrumental in shaping Schneider Electric's global strategy.

In addition to his professional expertise, Jean-Pascal is a skilled polyglot, fluent in French, English, Italian and Chinese. This linguistic ability has enabled him to bridge cultural and communication gaps, enhancing Schneider Electric’s global outreach and influence.