Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

As COP29's Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge session gets underway, the renewable energy sector faces a persistent challenge that threatens to maintain fossil fuel dependency: storage capacity.

Despite significant advances in renewable energy generation, the intermittent nature of these power sources poses a substantial hurdle to complete decarbonisation.

How to solve the problem

"If we don't figure out a way of storing renewable energy, there's a chance we're still going to be dependent on fossil fuels", warns Neel Dhanesha of Harvard University's Nieman Journalism Lab, highlighting the critical nature of the storage challenge facing the industry.