How Significant is Shell's Climate Appeal Court Win?

A landmark climate ruling has been overturned in the Netherlands.

On 26 May 2021, the Hague District Court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions in line with the Paris Agreement across all three scopes after a case was brought against the oil giant by a group of NGOs led by Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands).

On 12 November 2024, Shell successfully won against the ruling in the Dutch Court of Appeal.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision, which we believe is the right one for the global energy transition, the Netherlands and our company,” says Wael Sawan, Chief Executive Officer at Shell.