Why Shell Spent US$5.6bn on Low-Carbon Energy Solutions

Global energy company Shell is making strides towards some of its net zero targets, according to its 2023 sustainability report.

In his introduction to the report, Shell’s CEO Wael Sawan writes: “In 2023, we made good progress in our goal of creating more value with less emissions. As we continue to deliver the oil and gas that the global energy system relies on, we are reducing the carbon emitted in its production.

“We are also investing in low-carbon and non-energy products that reduce emissions for our customers.”

Wael added: “We have already achieved some of the commitments made under our respecting nature goal, which we set in 2021.

“These include reducing fresh-water consumption by 15% compared with 2018 in areas where water supplies are stressed, which we reached ahead of the target date of 2025.”