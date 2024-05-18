Is LEGO Group Right to Link Exec Bonuses to Sustainability?

As the deadlines of 2025, 2030, 2040 and 2050 creep closer, companies come under increasing pressure to hit their sustainability targets.

There are many motivations behind achieving sustainability goals.



In the long term, it supports a safe, inhabitable planet for future generations. In the short term, it is in line with consumer expectations, it promotes partnerships and often encourages efficiency which comes hand in hand with long term cost saving.

However, all of these incentives are large-scale, with the implementing execs unlikely to see the full benefit of their work in their lifetime.

The solution? The LEGO Group is tying its sustainability performance to its executive bonuses, in the sustainability team and beyond.

“We have an ambitious target to reduce our emissions by 37% by 2032 and net zero by 2050,” explains Stuart Jefford, Head of Climate at The LEGO Group.

“To help embed this across our business, I’m proud to say that we’ve now tied a percentage of colleague bonuses to our annual carbon emissions.

“There’s lots still to do, but this will help everyone to play their part.”