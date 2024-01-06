Climate literacy: why ESG training for employees is crucial

Employees with strong environmental awareness and knowledge play a pivotal role in accelerating corporate sustainability.

That’s according to recent Deloitte research, which reveals that companies who invest in learning and development and educate, engage and empower employees in sustainability will not only bolster worker satisfaction – but accelerate impact and catalyse deep organisational change.

And employees want to learn. According to Salesforce research on the Sustainability Talent Gap, over 8 in 10 global workers want to help their company operate sustainably, with 3 in 5 employees eager to incorporate sustainability into their current role.

“Climate change brings global impacts that demand global solutions,” says Carter Roberts, CEO of the World Wildlife Fund. “But we also know that companies have a big role to play in driving progress, and that the actions and voices of their employees really matter.

"Leading companies today are not only setting science-based targets to slash emissions and drive progress through their supply chains. They’re also engaging their customers and employees to make smarter choices and build momentum for broader societal progress.”

One step many companies are taking is investing in employee training – 50% of leaders surveyed by Deloitte say they are already educating employees about sustainability and climate change, while another 41% plan to launch such a programme within the next two years.

This commitment by companies arrives as the new European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) comes into force (January 1) mandating 60,000 companies in the EU to educate and engage key stakeholders. It is also likely fuelled by the upcoming SEC climate risk disclosure ruling.

Employee training on climate action is no longer a nice-to-have, but increasingly necessary if companies are to reach ambitious net-zero goals – as it is the only way to effectively embed sustainable thinking and behaviours into company culture.

In an interview with Reuters a year ago, Microsoft President Brad Smith warned that thousands of businesses would likely fail to meet pledges to combat climate change unless they start training employees on sustainability.

"We have to move very quickly to start to bring our emissions down, and the ultimate bottleneck is the supply of skilled people," he said.

And recent research from LinkedIn’s 2023 Global Green Skills report released at the end of 2023 backs this up – showing that demand for green talent is outpacing the growth of green skills.

To address climate change, we need to understand it

Climate literacy extends beyond a basic awareness or knowledge of climate change and represents a deeper level of understanding, where individuals possess the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes to effectively engage in conversations and take informed action regarding climate-related issues.

In the words of Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus Punit Renjen: “To address climate change, we need to understand it.”

Under Renjen’s watch, as Global CEO, Deloitte was among the first big companies to roll out a climate learning programme for employees.

"Deloitte’s climate learning program is a powerful tool to unlock the climate ambition of our most valuable asset and superpower—our people. By educating and inspiring all 330,000 of us, we can help drive collective action at the scale required to help address climate change,” he said at the time.

By upskilling employees in ESG, companies have the chance to accelerate not just their own sustainability goals, but that of their clients too.