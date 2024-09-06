Suez & Vinci Construction to Build New Wastewater Plant

Water is vital to life on Earth, so proper conservation and treatment of it is crucial.

As populations continue to grow and the environment is damaged, more work is needed to ensure all people have access to safe, sufficient water supplies.

The United Nations says that in 2022 globally 42% of domestic wastewater was not safely treated before being discharged into the environment, causing harm to the health of humans, ecosystems and nature.

Suez and Vinci Construction have partnered to start building the first wastewater treatment plan in Belgrade, Serbia.

This will be Europe’s newest large-scale greenfield wastewater treatment plant.

Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies have now signed an agreement of interest in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron and President Aleksandar Vučić with Goran Vesic, the Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.

Sabrina Soussan, Chairman and CEO of Suez, says: “It’s a powerful example of the value of international cooperation for improving people's quality of life.