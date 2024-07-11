Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Sustainability & Responsibility Panel

By Jasmin Jessen
July 11, 2024
Exclusive panel on sustainability and responsibility announced
Join executives from Smurfit Kappa, Verizon, National Grid and Watershed for a discussion about Sustainability and Responsibility at Sustainability LIVE

Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.

Featuring at the event is the Sustainability & Responsibility Panel.

This exclusive panel convenes top-level sustainability and responsibility executives to delve into key trends and strategies in the field. Through thought-provoking discussions and shared experiences, industry leaders will explore the evolving landscape of sustainability and best practices, including emerging risks, regulatory frameworks and investor expectations.

 

What to expect from the Sustainability and Responsibility panel

Every year, Sustainability LIVE endeavours to cover the important topics at the forefront of the corporate agenda. During the Sustainability and Responsibility panel, you can expect:

  • Comprehensive understanding of sustainability and responsibility and their role in shaping the business landscape
  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders who are successfully implementing initiatives 
  • Explore the economic benefits and value created through sustainability and responsibility practices
  • Discover ways to enhance brand reputation and attract investors through sustainable and responsible business practices
  • Engage in interactive discussions and Q&A sessions, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge-sharing and networking
  • Walk away with practical tips and actionable insights
  • Connect with like-minded professionals and expand your network

Speakers in the Sustainability and Responsibility panel

Experts on the panel come from a range of industries, including packaging, telecommunications and utilities. These executives will bring unique perspectives from their corporate journeys and current organisations. 

  • Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa
  • James Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP Global Supply Chain and Sourcing at Verizon
  • Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer at National Grid
  • Ellen McCormac, Head of Europe at Watershed

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

