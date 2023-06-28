Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca has pledged an investment of US$400mn to its global AZ Forest programme.

Through the investment, the business is committing to planting 200 million trees by 2030 and ensuring their long-term survival, including new and expanding projects in Brazil, India, Vietnam, Ghana and Rwanda. In doing so, AstraZeneca aims to promote biodiversity through building ecological and community resilience, spanning over 100,000 hectares worldwide.

In 2020, AstraZeneca announced its AZ Forest commitment – part of the company’s flagship sustainability strategy, Ambition Zero Carbon – with the ambition of planting and maintaining more than 50 million trees by 2025. So far, over 300 tree species have been planted in Indonesia, Ghana, the UK, the US and France to help restore their natural habitats.

“The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are damaging the planet and harming human health,” says Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca. “Through AZ Forest, we are working with local communities and ecological experts to deliver reforestation at scale, as well as support biodiversity and sustain livelihoods. We are taking a science-based approach, and AZ Forest will remove around 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over about 30 years.”