Malaysia Airlines adopts Neste sustainable aviation fuel

From Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Malaysia Airlines is further decarbonising its operations with the use of Neste MY sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—a drop-in fuel for use in conventional aircraft that is capable of reducing emissions by up to 80%.



The flight consisted of a Boeing 737-800 and used SAF, which was produced from renewable materials, such as animal fat waste and other residue raw materials. This flight marks the second SAF flight by the company as it previously fueled a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Neste creates sustainable fuel products

Neste is responsible for the research and development of the fuel and is working on further solutions to decarbonise both air travel and road transport. The Renewables Platform of the business is now managed by Carl Nyberg, announced at the end of May as he was appointed to the position .



Since 2016, more than 370,000 commercial flights took place across more than 40 airlines flying from 13 major airports. As the demand for SAF grows, more airlines are implementing the product, of which Neste is currently capable of producing 100,000 tonnes per year. By the end of 2023, Neste is aiming for a total annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes.



Sami Jauhiainen, Vice President APAC, Renewable Aviation at Neste , commented on the latest endeavours with Malaysia Airlines.



“This collaboration with PETRONAS enables our first supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Malaysia,” says Jauhiainen.



“I am excited to see how countries and airlines in the Asia-Pacific region are setting ambitious targets to decarbonise aviation, and increasingly many airlines are taking SAF into use to reduce their emissions and enable their travellers to fly more sustainably. Neste is committed to playing its part as the expansion of our Singapore refinery will enable production of one million tonnes of SAF by the end of the first quarter in 2023, ready to support the Asia-Pacific and global aviation markets.”

