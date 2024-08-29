WEF: How to Finance the Nature-Positive Transition

The transition to a nature-positive economy represents one of the most promising avenues for economic growth and environmental sustainability in the next decade.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that it could create US$10tn in annual business opportunities and 395 million potential jobs by 2030.

However, it says the transition will require strong leadership and up to US$2.7tn in annual investments.

Lindsay Hooper, CEO at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, says: “We will need to make some significant changes in the near term in order to be able to secure a more prosperous, fairer, greener future.