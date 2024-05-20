Why McKinsey Aims to be World’s Top Decarbonisation Catalyst

McKinsey & Co, which has 45,100 employees in 68 countries and a US$16bn annual revenue, is setting its sights on becoming the globe’s top private-sector kick-starter for decarbonisation.

The global management consultancy’s 2023 ESG Report, ‘Accelerating Sustainable and Inclusive Growth for All’, paints a picture of a successful year.

But it is also a statement of intent, with a clear message that McKinsey wants its ESG efforts to grow exponentially.

Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, says: “We aspire to be the largest private-sector catalyst for decarbonisation.”