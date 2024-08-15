WEF: Making the US$9tn Global Food Supply Chain Sustainable

Complex, adversarial and multi-tiered

It is authored by Adegboyega Oyedijo, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, Baylor University, Texas, and Temidayo Akenroye, Associate Professor of Supply Chain & Analytics, University of Missouri-St. Louis.

They do not pull any punches when outlining the difficulty of decarbonising the food industry’s supply chains.

The report says: “The food supply chains that deliver goods from the farm to our plates are notoriously complex.

“They involve many upstream, midstream and downstream actors at different tiers, all of whom are responsible for supplying and transforming key raw materials, commodities and various items into finished products.”

They say that increasing global sourcing and outsourcing has added to the problems, because of the cooperative or “adversarial” relationships between firms.

The pair go on to add that many food companies find the quest for sustainability is not always good for their bottom line.

“Critically, many food companies struggle to integrate the concept of sustainability into the management of their supply chains in order to gain a competitive advantage.

“To become more sustainable, firms now need to consider how they operate as part of an extensive multi-tiered supply network with multiple supply and demand links, reverse loops, multi-way interactions and exchanges with numerous actors and non-linear dynamics — all of which can impact economic, social and environmental performance indicators.”