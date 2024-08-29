Wells Fargo: Financing the Transition to Sustainability

“We explain how we are enhancing internal climate-related capabilities, supporting client climate-related activities and collaborating with stakeholders to support climate progress.

“The report highlights transactions that show how our dedicated teams are working with clients, across sectors, to support the transition in the real economy.

“I’m proud to work with these teams every day to make an impact through our financing, operations, and philanthropy. Together, we are continuously enhancing our capabilities to meet the needs of our clients and our own operational emissions.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is an American multinational financial services company operating in 35 countries.

It serves more than 70 million customers worldwide and dates back to 1852.

Wells Fargo has offices around the world including in Paris, Dubai, London and Shanghai.



The company has around US$1.9tn in assets and is ranked fourth in assets among all US banks as of 2023.

Wells Fargo’s climate goals

Wells Fargo aims to leverage its expertise and scale to deploy US$500bn in sustainable financing and reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions 70% by 2030.



By 2050 it hopes to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions including financed emissions across all three scopes.

