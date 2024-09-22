Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport Commitment
Supply chain emissions can be tough to tackle, but a partnership between packaging and logistics specialists aims to make a change.
Woodland Group, a global logistics and supply chain specialist, and Ball Corporation, a world leader in sustainable aluminium packaging, are collaborating to reduce supply chain emissions.
The companies’ collaborative efforts are setting new standards for eco-friendly transportation and supply chain management.
Woodland Group’s commitment to sustainability
Woodland Group has recently achieved several significant milestones in its journey towards becoming a more environmentally and socially-conscious business.
The company's dedication to transparency and positive social impact has earned it a gold EcoVadis certification.
One of the most notable initiatives has been the installation of solar panels across Woodland Group's largest operational sites.
These installations now provide more than 60% renewable energy to these facilities, marking a substantial step towards reducing the company's reliance on non-renewable energy sources.
Woodland Group has also been conducting trials of alternative fuels and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.
These efforts, carried out in collaboration with Ball Corporation, aim to explore innovative solutions for reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector.
Luke Fermor, Global Head of Fulfilment at Woodland Group, says: "It's a real pleasure to be working with Ball Corporation on these trials and exploring the best solutions, not only for our customers and their customers but also for the environment.
“The key is to have a better understanding of emerging technologies and to ensure we invest in the right technology at the right time."
HVO’s impact on emissions reduction
One of the most promising developments in Woodland Group's sustainability efforts has been the trial of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable diesel alternative.
Since March 2024, the company has been using HVO fuel for Ball Corporation's regular routes, with remarkable results.
Over a 10-week period, Woodland Group completed 1,100 trips using HVO fuel, limiting emissions to just 22 tonnes of CO2e.
This represents a staggering 90.44% reduction in emissions compared to traditional diesel fuel, which would have produced 229 tonnes of CO2e for the same number of trips.
Woodland Group and Ball project that over a 12-month period, the use of HVO on this route alone could lead to a reduction of 1,067 tonnes in CO2e emissions.
Plans are already in motion to expand the use of HVO to additional routes as part of both companies' net zero and carbon neutrality goals.
Electric heavy goods vehicles
In addition to alternative fuels, Woodland Group and Ball Corporation have been investigating the potential of electric heavy goods vehicles (EHGVs).
A 30-day trial period using Volvo EHGVs yielded promising results, with a 65.66% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional diesel vehicles.
However, the trial also highlighted some of the challenges facing the widespread adoption of EHGVs, particularly the limitations of the UK's current electrical infrastructure.
Despite these obstacles, Woodland Group remains committed to further trials with Ball and other manufacturers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential.
The future for sustainable logistics
The collaborative efforts between Woodland Group and Ball Corporation have provided valuable insights into the current state of sustainable logistics and the potential paths forward.
Their trials have identified both barriers and opportunities for positive change in the industry.
Key findings from their research include:
- While diesel currently dominates the HGV market due to range and infrastructure advantages, it has significantly higher CO2e emissions per kilometre compared to EVs and HVO.
- EVs offer lower CO2 emissions per kilometre than diesel but are currently limited by range and grid decarbonisation issues.
- HVO emerges as the most promising intermediate solution, offering the best CO2 emissions per kilometre and compatibility with existing engines.
- Hydrogen technology is being considered as a potential long-term solution, with further trials planned by both companies.
Mark Haslam, Logistics Director for EMEA at Ball Corporation, explains: "There's not one single or one-size-fits-all solution to reduce fossil fuel consumption.
“No single company can tackle the challenge alone; working together is crucial.
“That's why we're so delighted to trial new, innovative carbon-conscious solutions with Woodland."
"We've achieved significant results with Woodland Group and look forward to reaching new milestones based on these trials."
