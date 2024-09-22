Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport Commitment

Luke Fermor, Global Head of Fulfilment at Woodland Group, says: "It's a real pleasure to be working with Ball Corporation on these trials and exploring the best solutions, not only for our customers and their customers but also for the environment.

“The key is to have a better understanding of emerging technologies and to ensure we invest in the right technology at the right time."

HVO’s impact on emissions reduction

One of the most promising developments in Woodland Group's sustainability efforts has been the trial of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable diesel alternative.

Since March 2024, the company has been using HVO fuel for Ball Corporation's regular routes, with remarkable results.

Over a 10-week period, Woodland Group completed 1,100 trips using HVO fuel, limiting emissions to just 22 tonnes of CO2e.

This represents a staggering 90.44% reduction in emissions compared to traditional diesel fuel, which would have produced 229 tonnes of CO2e for the same number of trips.

Woodland Group and Ball project that over a 12-month period, the use of HVO on this route alone could lead to a reduction of 1,067 tonnes in CO2e emissions.

Plans are already in motion to expand the use of HVO to additional routes as part of both companies' net zero and carbon neutrality goals.

Electric heavy goods vehicles

In addition to alternative fuels, Woodland Group and Ball Corporation have been investigating the potential of electric heavy goods vehicles (EHGVs).

A 30-day trial period using Volvo EHGVs yielded promising results, with a 65.66% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional diesel vehicles.