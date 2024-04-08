Renewable Energy Solutions at Netsolar Empower Communities

Paolo Concio has always enjoyed shaking things up and finding new ways to make a difference, especially for those who need it most. In this pursuit, he almost became a priest, but instead, he founded Netsolar, a renewable energy company based in the Philippines.

“We are a company that strives to provide the cleanest and most sustainable energy solutions, particularly in the Philippines,” Paolo says. “At Netsolar, we use technology to drive down costs and improve the lives of everyone.”

This advocacy is what drove the partnership with Shell for its gas stations around the Philippines.

Netsolar's strategic partnership with Shell for renewable energy solutions

When Shell reached out to Netsolar and asked if they could help in their sustainability efforts, Paolo jumped at the opportunity.

“We wanted to install the best major equipment,” explains Paolo. We chose SolarEdge inverters because of their full safety suite ensuring a safe space for everyone in the area. LONGi panels were chosen for their high efficiency to maximise the output given the limited space.

Netsolar provided Shell a solution for the lowest cost of solar energy over a 25-year lifetime.

At Shell’s gas stations, the average system size is 30 kilowatts with a total of 755 kW nationwide and each saves up to 40% on their electric bills.

Netsolar is one of three major solar companies that can work on Shell stations nationwide.

“Combining SolarEdge's DC-optimised inverter technology with LONGi's high-performance solar panels was a no-brainer. This duo promised not just to meet Shell's needs but to exceed them, offering a solution that was efficient, reliable and sustainable,” explains Paolo.

In essence, choosing SolarEdge and LONGi wasn't just about picking suppliers; it was about forming a partnership that aligned with our vision of powering the future sustainably for the Philippines.





