Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – Women in Sustainability

Shaping sustainability: industry insights

Scott Birch begins the discussion by asking each panellist to highlight a key project that made a tangible impact on sustainability.

Kristen Siemen from General Motors underscores her pride in GM's ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy in US operations by 2025 — a timeline accelerated by 25 years.

“We found we were able to accelerate it multiple times,” she shares.

Kristen also reflects on a recent solar project in Arkansas that will help power GM assembly plants while supporting local community initiatives, like providing laptops for all students in nearby schools.

IBM’s Christina Shim discusses her relatively new role and the broader challenges of embedding sustainability into every aspect of business operations.

She notes that IBM’s sustainability efforts extend beyond mere compliance, aiming instead to integrate it as a fundamental growth driver.

“It's not just to check the box,” Christina states, “but it's about how you think about this as alpha-generating for the business.”

Nasdaq’s Nina Eisenman takes an ecosystem approach, detailing her work to foster capital allocation, innovation and robust reporting practices.

She highlights the importance of collaboration within communities, discussing her involvement in local initiatives, including a municipal greenhouse gas inventory that has enabled her town to secure grants and transition municipal buildings to renewable energy sources.