Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – Women in Sustainability
At Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, industry leaders gathered to discuss women's powerful role in advancing environmental goals and strategies.
Led by Scott Birch, the panel featured:
- Kristen Siemen, VP and Chief Sustainability Officer at GM
- Nina Eisenman, VP of ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq
- Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
- Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at PMI.
Together, these panellists shared insights from their professional journeys, the challenges they have faced and the importance of gender and intersectional diversity in the sustainability sector.
Shaping sustainability: industry insights
Scott Birch begins the discussion by asking each panellist to highlight a key project that made a tangible impact on sustainability.
Kristen Siemen from General Motors underscores her pride in GM's ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy in US operations by 2025 — a timeline accelerated by 25 years.
“We found we were able to accelerate it multiple times,” she shares.
Kristen also reflects on a recent solar project in Arkansas that will help power GM assembly plants while supporting local community initiatives, like providing laptops for all students in nearby schools.
IBM’s Christina Shim discusses her relatively new role and the broader challenges of embedding sustainability into every aspect of business operations.
She notes that IBM’s sustainability efforts extend beyond mere compliance, aiming instead to integrate it as a fundamental growth driver.
“It's not just to check the box,” Christina states, “but it's about how you think about this as alpha-generating for the business.”
Nasdaq’s Nina Eisenman takes an ecosystem approach, detailing her work to foster capital allocation, innovation and robust reporting practices.
She highlights the importance of collaboration within communities, discussing her involvement in local initiatives, including a municipal greenhouse gas inventory that has enabled her town to secure grants and transition municipal buildings to renewable energy sources.
Kristen Siemen, VP and Chief Sustainability Officer at GM speaking at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero 2024 on The Future of Electric Cars
Navigating the challenges for women in sustainability
When asked about the unique challenges they’ve faced as women in sustainability, panellists agreed that while there has been progress, significant hurdles remain.
“There’s still room for improvement,” Christina notes, pointing out women's challenges in influencing key conversations, particularly in male-dominated industries.
“I think we all would probably agree it’s more of an influencer role,” she explains, emphasising that achieving sustainability goals requires advocating for women to be in decision-making roles.
Kristen reflects on her 30-year journey at GM and the difficulties she faced as one of the few women in engineering roles.
She underscores the importance of mentorship and community support, acknowledging the more collaborative nature of sustainability work, which she believes lends itself to more female leadership.
“Women are natural collaborators and sustainability work requires that,” she says.
The panellists also acknowledge the importance of intersectionality, with Jennifer Motles noting that companies must address the specific challenges faced by women of colour.
She highlights PMI’s efforts to create inclusive leadership paths while stressing that change requires systemic awareness and a commitment to breaking down persistent barriers.
Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at PMI takes part in a Fireside Chat at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit 2023
The role of education and allyship in driving forward
The discussion turns to how education can empower women and people from diverse backgrounds to pursue leadership in sustainability.
Both Nina and Christina champion the value of continuous learning and lifelong education.
“Regardless of where someone is in their career, if they feel like they want to contribute, there’s an opportunity for them to get that education,” says Nina, encouraging women from all fields to bring their unique skill sets to the sustainability sector.
Christina adds that an increasing array of free and accessible programmes are available, enabling people to learn the skills required for this sector regardless of their background.
Addressing diversity from a broader perspective, the panel discusses the importance of building a pipeline that welcomes people from underrepresented communities into sustainability roles.
Kristen mentions GM’s focus on STEM education in underserved communities, as well as fostering engagement with local schools around GM’s facilities.
Jennifer highlights PMI’s focus on building pathways for people of colour, pointing out that diversity efforts in sustainability must begin early to cultivate a workforce that reflects the global challenges they are tackling.
Scott closed the panel with an invitation for each speaker to share advice for young women aspiring to careers in sustainability.
“Advocate for yourself,” Kristen advises, emphasising that women should be proactive in voicing their ambitions and strengths.
Christina echoes this, urging young women to work on their communication skills and resist apologetic language.
Jennifer adds, “help others as you grow,” stressing the impact of kindness and mentorship on building a supportive, sustainable industry.
